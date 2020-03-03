Minimum Wage Hike Takes Effect

Michelle Gubin, a full-time student at the University of Missouri, also works 20-25 hours a week at a local movie and video games rental store.

"I'm paying for school by myself, my phone bill, credit card bills, my apartment," she explained. "So pretty much everything."

Gubin said she's happy with her raise.

"Especially when you compare it to other states, it seems like it's about right," she said. "$5.15 was really low, but I think if you went up to $7 that's a lot. I think $6.50 is perfect."

However, a mother of two who works at a local fast food restaurant said the increase is not enough.

"I think it's a little better but I would like for it to be more because of the cost of living and everything we need more money," said Tiera Stuart. "At least $7 I thought they would go up to."

But Gubin said Missouri's new minimum wage will encourage employees to work harder.

"A lot of times if you're only getting paid $5.15, people are like, 'Well, I don't care, I'm not going to work.'"

This is Missouri's first minimum wage increase since 1997, the same year of the last federal minimum wage increase.