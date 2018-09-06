Minimum Wage Increases for Missouri Workers

COLUMBIA- Workers receiving minimum wage will earn 15 cents more per hour starting Wednesday. The increase makes Missouri one of 14 states to adopt a higher minimum wage for workers. Starting January 1, 2014, workers will take home checks with hourly wages jumping from $7.35 per hour to $7.50 per hour.

Minimum wage workers held several protests in the Columbia area to encourage higher wages during 2013.

Hilary Prola works two minimum wage jobs to meet her needs. She said she has been anticipating the increase.

"I've been waiting for minimum wage to go up for a long time. I think it's good for especially families that have kids," said Prola.

Prola also said the current hourly wage isn't quiet enough.

"It's really hard to live on $7.35 an hour, you have to work a lot. So it's good that they are raising it for the economy especially because prices go up and we need to get paid more," she said.

Prola said every dollar counts when you work minimum wage and a continued increase in minimum wage could help workers over time.

"It's hard work what we do, working in restaurants and stuff so it's good to have more money and actually feeling like you're getting paid what you deserve," Prola said.

Oasis Cafe Manager, Ayman Harp said the increase in wages won't affect workers' hours at his restaurant.

"It's not going to be too much for us. It's just going to be more exciting for the employees," said Harp.

He also said it is worth the extra income for those affected.

"It makes life better and better. It's not just for employees but for everybody," said Harp.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.