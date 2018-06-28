Minimum Wage Passes with Maximum Numbers

"I think that it's an indication of the power of this issue to motivate people to vote that might not have come out to vote," Sara Howard, a member of Give Missourians a Raise, said.

Because the numbers say this was an issue Missourians cared about, so much that even the opposition was partially in favor.

"Our message wasn't that increasing minimum wage was a problem," Gary Marble, a member of Associate Industries of Missouri, said. "It's increasing it every year that's a problem."

Supporters of the yearly adjustments to the minimum wage say that increases will be small.