Minivan Becomes Airborne, Strikes House

ST. PETERS (AP) - A St. Louis-area farmhouse is badly damaged after a minivan becomes airborne and flies into it. It happened yesterday morning in a rural area of St. Charles County. Authorities say a 37-year-old St. Peters man lost control of the minivan, which ran through a field, struck a fruit cellar and ramped 30 feet into the air. The flying van hit the second story of the wood-framed home, bounced off and landed on the ground. The minivan owner suffered only minor injuries. A man in the house was not hurt. The driver's name has not been released. Deputies suspect excessive speed played a part in the accident.