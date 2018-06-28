Minivan crash highlights need for summer driving safety

2 weeks 1 day 28 minutes ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 1:49:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in Continuous News
By: Johannah Grenaway, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - A minivan traveling southbound on U.S. 63 Wednesday morning struck an unoccupied excavator on the roadside near Bonne Femme Creek.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the accident occurred as the vehicle was traveling through a construction zone and entered a sectioned-off portion of the roadway, striking the excavator.

The crash happened at 5:08 a.m., so there were no workers present at the scene. The MSHP reported the driver was 66-year-old Maureen Kremer. The Highway Patrol said she sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Boone Hospital. The is no report on the cause of the crash.

The accident highlights the need for extra precautions in work areas along Missouri roadways. Barry Parsons, part-time manager for Keith Contracting, has been working on roadways for the past 25 years. He said his company's focus is traffic control signs at construction projects.

Parsons said he thinks placing law enforcement at the work sites would help the most because drivers slow down when they see the red and blue lights, whereas they don't pay enough attention to the orange signs or orange flashing lights. 

Parsons said work site accidents happen "way too often." He said major accidents are pretty rare, but fender benders happen constantly due to distracted driving.

"We'll be working on a roadside ditch along a busy highway and you'll hear tires squealing or you'll hear a car weaving back and forth and virtually every time, when they go by, it's somebody on their cell phone. We've seen some people run up in the ditch next to us, reaching in the back seat for something. We put the signs up for a reason. We put a lot of signs out, put rails and flags out to draw attention and people just don't seem to notice them or pay attention."

Due to his experience, Parsons said he can tell when drivers are going faster than the speed limit. "Ninety percent of drivers go through it at least ten miles per hour over the posted speed limit. Right now, this is posted to sixty. None of the cars going by here right now are going sixty miles an hour. Very few of them," Parsons said. 

MoDOT engineer Ashley Buechter agreed that, in general, cell phone use is a large cause of the distracted driving crashes. 

She said the top five reasons for work site accidents are: distracted and inattentive driving, following too closely, driving too fast for conditions, substance use and improper lane usage.

Buechter said MoDOT's "Buckle Up Phone Down" campaign is something that drivers should observe, but she added that this time of year is the middle of MoDOT's "work zone season," so drivers should "always be prepared for the unexpected event."

According to MoDOT, law enforcement is not always present at work zones, but it does have agreements with agencies to have law enforcement present for some. It is also allowed, by law, that some work zones can have contractors with red or blue lights on their vehicle depending on certain limitations.

MoDOT said it educates drivers with signage and it has statewide initiatives to reduce the number of work zone accidents every year.

MoDOT suggests work zone driving tips using the three S's: Managing your speed, your space and your stress.

More News

Grid
List

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
35 minutes ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman who briefly... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 96°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
3pm 96°
4pm 98°
5pm 93°
6pm 93°