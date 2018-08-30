Minnesota man wanted in toddler death arrested in Missouri

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — A man who Blaine police allege killed his girlfriend's toddler and kidnapped her young daughter has been arrested in Missouri, and authorities say the girl is safe.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said early Wednesday that Missouri state police arrested 24-year-old Nelson Soto-Lopez and located the 5-year-old girl at the same time.

Blaine police were called to a local hospital Tuesday morning for a report of an unconscious 21-month-old boy. The toddler died at the scene from injuries that authorities say were consistent with an assault.

The child's mother was taken into custody on suspicion of aiding an offender and child endangerment.