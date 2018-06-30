Minor Accident Turns Up Alleged Stabbing Victim

COLUMBIA - A minor accident at Providence and Mick Deaver Tuesday afternoon turned up the victim of an attempted robbery and stabbing that apparently occurred late Monday night.

Police say they responded to the car accident, and found that one of the victims, a man, had a fresh stab wound to his thigh.

After further questioning, the man told police he had been walking southbound towards Green Meadows Monday night around 11 p.m. after leaving Arena Liquor Store.

The victim said a dreadlocked man, who he estimated to be about 40 years old, approached him and demanded money. After the victim refused, he was allegedly stabbed in the leg.

The would-be-robber fled, and the victim told police he did not believe the injury was serious enough to warrant any medical attention. He also said he did not contact police because nothing was stolen.

Tuesday's accident re-opened the wound, and the man was taken to University Hospital to tend to it.

Police are considering the case to be an open investigation.