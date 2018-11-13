Minor Earthquake Shakes St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- There are no reports of major damage after a minor earthquake shook the St. Louis region last night around 11 p-m. Many people reported feeling the tremor, though. The National Earthquake Information Center in Denver says the minor quake was centered ten miles southeast of St. Louis, in East St. Louis, Illinois. The center says the quake had a magnitude of two-point-five and probably doesn't signify a larger quake to come. Such quakes happen about two or three times a year in the area, which sits near the New Madrid (MAD'-rid) Fault.