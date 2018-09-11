Minor Flooding Continues in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Farmland and rural roads are under water at several locations around Missouri as late-spring rains have pushed rivers beyond their banks.

Flooding was mostly minor, but thousands of acres of farmland were under water.

Blackwater River near Valley City in north-central Missouri was five feet above flood stage on Tuesday, but expected to drop below flood stage within a day or so. Big Creek near Blairstown and the Grand River near Sumner, also in north-central Missouri, were slightly flooding.

Portions of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers were at or near flood stage, but no significant damage was occurring or expected.