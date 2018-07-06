Minor Flooding on Mississippi River

HANNIBAL (AP) - No significant problems are reported, but several Mississippi River towns in Missouri are at or near flood stage. The river has been high for months thanks to heavy winter precipitation and snow melt. By Wednesday, it was above technical flood stage at several spots.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for towns that include Canton, Hannibal, Louisiana, Clarksville and Winfield. Forecasters expect the river to get about 2 feet above flood stage in some of those communities by Monday. Because of buyouts and levees, few homes or businesses are threatened.