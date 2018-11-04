Minor injuries after jet ski explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A jet ski exploded after a man tried starting his watercraft Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol online boat report, the incident occurred around 1 p.m. at Ivy Bend Resort.

Brandon Davis a 21-year-old from Olathe, Kansas is being treated for minor injuries at University Hospital.

The jet ski was docked, and the explosion is said to be fuel related.