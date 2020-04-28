Minor leaguers suing MLB granted conditional class status

4 years 6 months 1 week ago Tuesday, October 20 2015 Oct 20, 2015 Tuesday, October 20, 2015 6:26:00 PM CDT October 20, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A federal judge in California has granted conditional class certification to minor league baseball players who are suing Major League Baseball teams for failing to pay them minimum wage.

The suit was filed in February 2014 claiming that players are required to work long hours during the season and perform other duties required by their MLB bosses in the offseason without adequate compensation.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero on Tuesday granted a motion asking the court to certify a proposed Minor League Collective under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Members include all minor league baseball players who worked for the MLB or any MLB franchise since Feb. 7, 2011, but had not spent time in the major leagues at the time.

More News

Grid
List

Cole County non-essential businesses open up
Cole County non-essential businesses open up
JEFFERSON CITY — Cole County non-essential businesses are opening back up after the county's stay-at-home order expired on Saturday, April... More >>
22 minutes ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 1:07:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Lakeside businesses adapt operations as summer approaches
Lakeside businesses adapt operations as summer approaches
LAKE OF THE OZARKS – As the state prepares to re-open, lakeside businesses are gearing up for an unusual season... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 11:23:00 AM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

No one injured in Tuesday morning fire
No one injured in Tuesday morning fire
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department was dispatched at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 11:15:51 AM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri state democratic convention to go virtual
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri state democratic convention to go virtual
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 10:10:00 AM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Columbia police looking for domestic assault suspect
Columbia police looking for domestic assault suspect
COLUMBIA — Police are looking for Tavon K. Coleman, 25, of Columbia for charges of domestic assault, unlawful use of... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 9:35:22 AM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

UPS posts $965 million profit, missing Wall Street's target
UPS posts $965 million profit, missing Wall Street's target
ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. reported a 13% drop in first-quarter profit, to $965 million, as stay-at-home orders... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 9:30:54 AM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Experts express importance of access to mental health resources during pandemic
Experts express importance of access to mental health resources during pandemic
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -- It's easy to get down while stuck at home, not able to see friends or family,... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT April 28, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

State Supreme Court lets inmates execution date stand
State Supreme Court lets inmates execution date stand
JEFFERSON CITY— The Missouri Supreme Court on Monday denied a request from a man facing execution next month for a... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 9:31:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

Top Missouri lawmaker pitches $700M in state budget cuts
Top Missouri lawmaker pitches $700M in state budget cuts
COLUMBIA (AP) — A top Missouri House lawmaker on Monday moved to trim $700 million from the state’s proposed budget... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 7:46:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Jefferson City Mayor talks reopening amid pandemic
COVID-19 Town Hall: Jefferson City Mayor talks reopening amid pandemic
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Jefferson City's Mayor Monday about how the city plans to handle the state reopening... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 7:25:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

Bills are piling up for some mid-Missourians during COVID-19
Bills are piling up for some mid-Missourians during COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Rent, gas, and utility bills are piling up fast, especially for people who have lost their jobs or... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 7:13:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

Man claiming to have COVID-19 arrested for allegedly spitting on deputies
Man claiming to have COVID-19 arrested for allegedly spitting on deputies
COLUMBIA - A Colorado man told to quarantine with COVID-19 exposure was arraigned in a Boone County courtroom Monday after... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 6:44:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

Saline County to test 400 people, with or without symptoms, for COVID-19
Saline County to test 400 people, with or without symptoms, for COVID-19
MARSHALL - The Saline County Health Department, along with Katy Trail Community Health, are providing COVID-19 testing for 400 county... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 6:42:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport received a grant worth almost $17.5 million from the CARES Act. That amount... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 5:55:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

CPS seniors 'frustrated' and 'hurt' by possible graduation plans
CPS seniors 'frustrated' and 'hurt' by possible graduation plans
COLUMBIA - Brayden Dodds thought she was going to graduate the evening of May 22, but the COVID-19 pandemic cut... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 5:01:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

Governor Parson: All Missouri businesses allowed to reopen May 4
Governor Parson: All Missouri businesses allowed to reopen May 4
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced his plan to re-open the state during a press briefing Monday. The... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 3:25:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News

Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture gets kids to be creative with weekly contest
Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture gets kids to be creative with weekly contest
COLUMBIA – Staying home has become the new norm, at least for the next few months while we slowly get... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, April 27 2020 Apr 27, 2020 Monday, April 27, 2020 1:58:00 PM CDT April 27, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
2pm 79°
3pm 79°
4pm 79°
5pm 76°