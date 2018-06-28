Minority Enrollment Up 10 Percent At Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Minority enrollment at Missouri State University is up 10 percent, setting a new record. That's according to early enrollment numbers released yesterday. M-S-U said a total of 1,231 minority students were enrolled during the first week of school compared with 1,115 for the same period last year. Total enrollment is around 19,500. School officials said the minority number is a record. MSU Pres. Michael Nietzel has made increasing diversity at the university a priority since he took office in 2005. The exact number of students will be released in about a week.
