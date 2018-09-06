Minus Williams, The Rams Do Defense by Committee

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Rams have opened their two-day minicamp doing defense by committee.

The team is without Gregg Williams, the team's defensive coordinator who has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL for his role in the bounties program during his time with the New Orleans Saints.

Coach Jeff Fisher said the remaining staff has been efficient picking up the slack for Williams. The likely choice to make the calls on game day is assistant head coach Dave McGinnis, who has extensive experience as a defensive coordinator.

Players say they haven't been told yet how the chain of command will function.