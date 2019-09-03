Mirts makes history for the Cougars

1 day 20 hours 53 minutes ago Sunday, September 01 2019 Sep 1, 2019 Sunday, September 01, 2019 8:13:00 PM CDT September 01, 2019 in Sports
By: Danielle King, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Columbia College's Kelsey Mirts set a school record for the Cougar's women's soccer team today. She scored five of the six goals allowing the Cougars a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa University Braves. 

Mirts was on fire throughout the game, especially when she scored 23 minutes into the game, to only score once again two minutes later. 

Columbia's defense continued to stand out in the game when goalies Victoria Heus and Kate Marshall allowed a combined total of three saves. 

The Cougars will travel on the road Wednesday Sept. 4th when they play against Grand View (Iowa) University at 7:30 p.m.

