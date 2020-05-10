Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization to postpone state competitions

MEXICO, Mo. - The Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization announced Friday they will postpone the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri Outstanding Teen competitions.

The competitions were scheduled to be held this summer but will now be postponed until June 2021, according to a Miss Missouri press release.

"It is with heavy hearts that the Miss Missouri Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to postpone the Miss Missouri Competition until June 2021," Ann Jolly, Executive Director of the Miss Missouri Organization, wrote in a letter that went out to contestants and organization officials Friday. "The health and safety of the Miss Missouri family and the Mexico community was the top priority of the organization in making the decision to postpone the state competition."

The 2020 Miss Missouri competition was originally planned for the week of June 8-13, on the campus of the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Mo., but the organization announced in April that the June competition would be postponed until late July due to concerns with COVID-19.

The board then voted to postpone the Miss Missouri state competitions until June of 2021 after receiving new guidance and recommendations from the Miss America Organization.

"We as an organization remain committed to providing the best possible scholarship opportunities and experiences for the women who participate in this program," Jolly wrote. "The Miss Missouri Organization is grateful to our many partners, sponsors and volunteers across the state that have invested in women’s empowerment and scholarship opportunities and who continue to support the organization through this difficult time."

Simone Esters, Miss Missouri, and Shae Smith, Miss Missouri Outstanding Teen, have agreed to continue serving as the state titleholders until a new Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri Outstanding Teen are crowned in June 2021.

Current local titleholders set to compete at the 2020 competition will be allowed to keep their titles and compete at the 2021 state competition as detailed in the Miss America Organization COVID-19 Response Plan.