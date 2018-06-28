Missing 18-Month-Old Girl Found Dead Near River in Marshall

MARSHALL - Volunteers searching for a missing 18-month-old girl found her dead early Sunday morning near a river bank in Marshall.

Sheriff Wally George issued a request for public assistance Saturday around midnight, asking for volunteers to join the search for the missing child. The girl and her mother were both reported missing July 5.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the mother returned home without the child and was reportedly extremely disoriented. This prompted the Sheriff's call for volunteers to begin a search.

Several dozen volunteers met around 1 a.m. Sunday morning to begin searching and located the child within about an hour.

We are still working on confirming all of the details and will bring you updates as we learn them.