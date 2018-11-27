Missing 23-Month-Old Found Safe in Atlanta

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Monday the 23-month-old toddler who was missing Sunday is safe.

The Highway Patrol said the Jefferson City Police Department cancelled the Endangered Person Advisory for Jack Randolph after he was found in Atlanta, Ga. Monday at his grandmother's house.

The department issued the Endangered Person Advisory Sunday after Randolph went missing. Police talked with Jack's mother who suspected the child was with his father, 36-year-old Kerry Randolph heading to Atlanta. Police suspected he could also possibly be with 26-year-old Lucas Diehl.

Jefferson City Police said they tried to contact Kerry Randolph, but he had apparently turned off his phone. When they contacted his family members in Atlanta, none of them said they knew he was coming. But once he turned up at Jack's grandmother's house, Atlanta law enforcement went to the home.

Captain Doug Shoemaker reported the investigation into any potential criminal matter is ongoing and detectives are still investigating.