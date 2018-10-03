Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in southeast Missouri
IRONTON (AP) — Authorities say a missing 3-year-old southeast Missouri boy whose parents feared he had wandered away has been found dead in a van.
Andrew Cole, who assists the Iron County coroner, says the body of Titus Greyson Tackett was found Wednesday morning in the neighbor's van about half a mile from his home. The boy was wearing only underwear and wrapped in a blanket.
A search began early Wednesday after the family reported the boy missing. Authorities used a helicopter and dogs to search for him as temperatures dipped into the teens.
His cause of death is under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday as is required by law.
