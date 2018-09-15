Missing Aircraft Found

Emergency workers from Iron county and volunteer search crews are focusing their search near the city of Viburnum about 120 miles southwest of St. Louis.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the small single engine plane left from Jefferson City this morning heading to Alabama.

Witnesses say they saw pieces of the plane similar to the Piper Cherokee aircraft fall from the sky this morning.

Bad weather and rough terrain are hampering the search.A helicopter from the highway patrol is currently aiding the effort.

We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available tonight and on KOMU News at Ten.