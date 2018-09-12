Missing Baby's Brothers To Be Questioned Again

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say they plan to re-interview the two older brothers of a Kansas City baby who disappeared three weeks ago.

Police told The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/u4iEcb ) that a specialist trained in interviewing children will talk to Lisa Irwin's brothers Friday. Police say Irwin's parents have not allowed the boys to be interviewed since Oct. 4, the day they reported their 10-month-old daughter missing.

Police have not discussed their investigation into the child's disappearance but have said they have no suspects.

The boys were reportedly in the home when the baby was reported missing. They are Deborah Bradley and Jeremy Irwin's children from previous relationships.

Police says they also plan to take cotton swab DNA samples from the boys.

------

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

(Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)