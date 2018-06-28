Missing Boy Found

It may not quite have been a miracle, but somehow two-year-old Dominic Lewis survived the severe storms last night and was found virtually unscathed.  Despite the massive search and rescue mission, a man who wasn't involved in the search found little Dominic this morning. 

More than 100 people, including family, friends, police and area residents searched Wednesday night and Thursday morning for the young boy.  He went missing at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

"It was like trying to find a needle in a hay stack," says Dominic's great uncle John Helmig.

"We didn't take a break until about four o'clock in the morning," says Dominic's great-aunt Shyrlinn Helmig. "We were out there through the storm and everything. A lot of people were. We were not gonna give up."

The boy made his way through the woods overnight, and ended up a mile away from his house. The next morning, he was eventually found in a shed in the area.  Edward Pepper happened to walk by his shed and was startled to see a little red headed boy standing at the door.

"It was very fortunate that I happened to be walking out at just that particular time, because if it had been 10 minutes either way I could have totally missed him and he could have been back in the woods again," says Pepper.

But Dominic wasn't all alone.  His loyal dog, Trey, stayed with him thoughout the entire stormy night.  Dominic's family was overwhelmed with joy when they heard the good news.

"Oh my God, I was ecstatic," says Shyrlinn.  "I was excited.  We all were. And when we found out he didn't even have a scratch on him we were just tickled to death."

Dominic's mother accompanied him to St. Mary's hospital in Jefferson City for observation, but police say Dominic is in good health and has nothing more than a scratch or two.

