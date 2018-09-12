Missing Boy Loses Identity

KIRKWOOD (AP) - While his alleged kidnapper was away at work, teenager Shawn Hornbeck apparently had access to a computer. He may have put photos of himself online and posted a chilling message on a site created by his own desperate parents. That message: "How long are you planning to look for your son?" A series of Web postings under the name "Shawn Devlin" came to light after Shawn's rescue from an apartment in Kirkwood last week. Michael Devlin is suspected of kidnapping Shawn 4.5 years ago and posing as his father. Devlin also faces a kidnapping charge in the disappearance last week of 13-year-old Ben Ownby. More charges are likely. Investigators would not comment on the online postings, and it was not immediately known if they were, in fact, created by Shawn.