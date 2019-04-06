Missing Brookfield teen found safe
BROOKFIELD - A teenager reported missing last week was found safe, the Brookfield Police Department said.
The Department said 15-year-old Taylor L'Heureux was located Thursday. She had last been seen in Brookfield on March 29.
Police said a subject was taken into custody and faced possible charges in Illinois and Missouri.
Authorities thanked the Adams County Sheriff's Department of Illinois and the Missouri State Highway Patrol for their help.
More News
Grid
List
ST. CHARLES (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has been arrested after authorities say he threatened Missouri Republican U.S. Sen.... More >>
in
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — An 18-year-old Perryville student has been charged with threatening to "shoot up" Perryville High School. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The mayor of a Missouri city that's being sued for allegedly using traffic ticket quotas says... More >>
in
MACKS CREEK- Camden County deputies arrested a woman Thursday, saying she doused a man with lighter fluid and tried to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Some future MU freshmen may find themselves living off-campus instead of in traditional residence halls, because of increased... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After two incidents involving intruders claiming to be officers, police are reminding the community how to properly identify... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two companies founded by MU students won thousands of dollars at an entrepreneurial competition Friday. Calving Technologies,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The biggest federal tax cut since 1986 was bound to bring huge changes to Americans’ tax returns.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Passengers, airport officials and airlines are telling different stories about why there have been delays and cancellations at... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri held a wreath-laying ceremony on Friday to honor students, faculty and staff who have... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri House member engaged in "unbecoming" conduct by creating a false rumor that another lawmaker... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department K9 has been awarded the "Healthcare for K9 Heroes" grant. The grant will... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Fourth Ward Columbia City Councilman Ian Thomas is under investigation for allegedly offering his support of a rezoning... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Court documents say a Columbia man assaulted someone, fled the scene in a vehicle with three children inside... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Only 14 percent of farms have women in charge of their day-to-day operations, according to the U.S. Department... More >>
in
BROOKFIELD - A teenager reported missing last week was found safe, the Brookfield Police Department said. The Department said... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Just two days after a Jefferson City school bus driver left a preschooler on her bus, she... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Roads are beginning to reopen around Missouri as floodwaters recede across much of the state. ... More >>
in