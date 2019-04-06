Missing Brookfield teen found safe

BROOKFIELD - A teenager reported missing last week was found safe, the Brookfield Police Department said.

The Department said 15-year-old Taylor L'Heureux was located Thursday. She had last been seen in Brookfield on March 29.

Police said a subject was taken into custody and faced possible charges in Illinois and Missouri.

Authorities thanked the Adams County Sheriff's Department of Illinois and the Missouri State Highway Patrol for their help.