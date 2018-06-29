Missing Callaway County man's body pulled from Missouri River

Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Deputies identified a man whose body was found tangled in fishing lines on Wednesday as Timothy G. Moon of Callaway County.

Deputies got reports about a body in the Missouri River near the bridge in Hermann on Wednesday afternoon. They retrieved the body with the help of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Hermann Fire and Rescue.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Moon was reported missing on March 11. At that time, authorities found his vehicle, but didn't find Moon.

The cause of death has not been determined.