Missing Child Found

STOUTLAND - Camden County Sheriff's Department search found 4-year-old Bryce McCracken about a mile away from his grandparent's house Sunday night. McCracken went missing Sunday afternoon after playing a game of hide-and-seek with his friends. Captain Tony Helms said the search involved about 300 people and lasted late through the night until McCracken's uncle found him.

McCracken is currently doing fine and did not need to be hopsitalized.

Captain Tony Helms said there are lessons that can be learned from this situation.

"We can only be faster," Helms said. "We are not perfect, but we can learn from this."