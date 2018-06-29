Missing Child Found in Abandoned Car

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 1-year-old St. Louis County child is in good condition after a car was stolen with the baby inside, then abandoned.

Authorities say Tristin Readye was in a 2004 Monte Carlo that was stolen at a convenience store Monday night. The mother was inside the store when someone stole the vehicle, prompting an Amber alert.

But later Monday night, the child was found in the abandoned car, apparently unhurt.

An investigation continues and no arrests have been made. It wasn't clear if the child's mother would face charges for leaving the child unattended in the car.