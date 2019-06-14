Missing child from Boone County found in North Carolina; mother charged

KANSAS CITY - A missing child from Boone County was found safe Wednesday in North Carolina, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshall's Service.

Jillanne Pagano, 25, from Rocheport, was charged Thursday with one count of felony child abduction, accused of taking the child after a custody battle with the father.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol first investigated the case in April of this year and reached out to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for assistance.

By the time investigators from the Marshals Service joined the search, Pagano and the child had been off-the-radar for several years, the press release said.

U.S. Marshals determined Pagano had likely fled to another state with the child.

MSHP troopers and Deputy Marshals on Wednesday investigated a lead that Pagano was in Murphy, North Carolina. Deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office there said they saw Pagano and the child and took Pagano into custody.

Pagano's bond is set at $150,000 and a court date is set for June 27, according to the sheriff office's website.

The child is being cared for by the county's Department of Social Services.