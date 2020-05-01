MISSING: Cole County Sheriff's Department needs help finding missing man

COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in searching for Ronald J. Kappel, a 54 year old from Jefferson City.

Kappel is a white male with a medium build. He weighs 130 lbs, and is 5'7" tall with brown hair, a goatee and hazel eyes.

He was last seen in his residence around 1 p.m. on Monday, April 27, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, Kappel's vehicle was found unattended on U.S. Highway 50/63 near E. McCarty Street in Jefferson City. He has not been heard from or seen since, according to the release.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Cole County Sheriff’s Department Investigations Unit at (573) 634-9160 or your local law enforcement agency.