Missing Columbia man's body found in woods with gunshot wound

MILLER COUNTY - The body of a missing Columbia man was found in the woods near Miller County Thursday night.

Aaron Brantley, 41, was reported missing on Feb. 8 in the Lake of The Ozarks area. Initial investigation results show Brantley died of a gunshot wound. An autopsy is scheduled for March 11 at University Hospital.

Three Lake area residents are in custody, and are awaiting formal charges in the Miller County Jail, the Miller County Sheriff's Office said.