Missing elderly Boone County man found

Photo Courtesy of Boone County Fire Department

COLUMBIA — Boone County officials have found an elderly man who went missing in Columbia, Saturday. Officials said they ended the search Saturday evening without finding him. Shortly after, they found Smith and reunited him with his family.

They said 86-year-old Michael Smith disappeared around 9 a.m. Saturday after he left for a walk according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department. OfficSmith was last seen walking northbound on El Chaparral Avenue.

BCFD officials used K9s to search around the man's house. They used a helicopter and drones to search the El Chappral neighborhood in eastern Columbia off East Broadway.

Mizzou Emergency Medical Services, Boone County Sheriff's Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with the search.