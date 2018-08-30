Missing former KU football player found dead in Maries County

MARIES COUNTY — The Maries County Sheriff's Department said it found the body of a missing 24-year-old man Friday evening.

Deputies discovered former University of Kansas football player Brandon Bourbon at a secluded riverfront property off Route AA near Vienna, according to an email from Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman. Bourbon went missing from his family's home in Potosi last week.

Investigators believe Bourbon committed suicide.