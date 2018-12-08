Missing Fulton man triggers search party

FULTON – A search party assembled at Memorial Park at 10:30 a.m. to continue the search for 31-year-old Carl DeBrodie.

DeBrodie has been missing since Monday.

Family, friends, and the Missouri Militia gathered to look for him.

The Missouri Militia organized the search as the group made their way through the woods. The Militia is a government-sanctioned group that helps on a volunteer basis on cases like this.

The house where DeBrodie lived is near Memorial Park. The search party began looking in the woods that surround the area.

DeBrodie is a non-verbal autistic man, making locating him difficult.

DeBrodie’s mother Carolyn Summers said she is grateful for all the support and people willing to help with the search.

“He’s been missing since Monday, nobody knows where he’s at or where he went and we’d like to get him found and bring him back,” Summers said.

The search party plans to go as long as they can until he is found.

The search included looking for clues in the woods and talking to nearby residents to get an idea of where DeBrodie might have gone.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to try to reward the person who finds DeBrodie.

“I’m very very upset about my son, he is very special to me and always will be. I just need some help finding him,” Summers said.

Anyone with any information on where DeBrodie may be is asked to call Fulton Police at 573-592-3100.