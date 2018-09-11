Missing girl found in Tennessee

According to NBC affiliate WBIR, authorities found Carlie Trent in Hawkins County in Tennessee.

COLUMBIA — Knoxville, Tenn. NBC affiliate WBIR reports Carlie Trent has been found in Hawkins County in Tennessee, which is the same county she was taken from. Her uncle, Gary Simpson, picked her up from school and authorities issued an Amber Alert for her on last week, WBIR said.

According to previous KOMU 8 News reporting, some people thought they spotted Trent and Simpson in Missouri, but the Cooper County Sheriff's office confirmed that the reports were inaccurate.

Authorities moved Simpson to Tennessee's Top 10 Most Wanted list. Simpson is now facing "an enhanced charge of especially aggravated kidnapping."

According to WBIR, Trent's mother, Shannon Trent, was happy and relieved to hear that Carlie was safe.