Missing Girl Found Safe in St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police say the 8-year-old girl reported missing Thursday night has been found safe in the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis Police Department now have custody of the girl, Eboni K. Coney-King. Police released no further information regarding the suspects in the case, non-custodial mother Britney Coney, 28, and aunt Na'Diya Curtis, 19.

Authorities issued an endangered person advisory Thursday night, after an incident happened at 100 Dix Rd. at 4:11 p.m. Police reported Curtis entered West Elementary School during dismissal, made contact with Coney-King and took her away from the school in her vehicle.

Jefferson City Police said surveillance video showed Coney-King "struggling when she saw her mother."

It is not yet known if charges will be filed from the incident.