Missing girl's body found in southwest Missouri creek

JOPLIN (AP) — Newton County authorities say the body of a 12-year-old girl who went missing during a float trip has been found.

The body of Brooke Robinson, of Joplin, was found Thursday in Shoal Creek near Joplin. The body was found about 2 miles downstream from a campground where Brooke was last seen Monday during a holiday outing with her family.

The Joplin Globe reports family members said Brooke fell off a float tube Monday after being hit by a tree branch in Shoal Creek.

The creek had flooded recently but started to recede Thursday, allowing to Redings Mill firefighters to see the body under the water.