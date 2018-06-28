Missing Jefferson City child, suspected to be with mom

JEFFERSON CITY - Police are searching for a two-year-old reported missing Thursday night.

Colton Dominquez was reported abducted after his mother, Billie Jo Linhart, failed to return him to his court-appointed guardian. Linhart does not have custody of the child.

Jefferson City Police believe the child to be in danger due to the mother's past behavior. The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory, and Cole County officials issued a warrant for her arrest for child abduction.

Police said Linhart is driving a 2005 white Kia Optima with Nebraska registration and the license plate SZD940. Police believe she is possibly en route or already in Nebraska.

Police say Domniquez has brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 2 feet tall and weighs about 24 lbs.

Linhart is 5 feet, three inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately at 573-634-6400.