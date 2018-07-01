Missing lion statue head recovered

Photo Courtesy: Moberly Police Department

MOBERLY - The missing lion statue head from Moberly Lion's Beuth Park has been recovered, the Moberly Police Department said Wednesday.

Information from sources within the community, along with an investigation and interviews conducted by police, led to the recovery of the lion head. Two individuals were also taken into custody, police said.

The investigation continues and there is the possibility for further arrests, according to police.

"Without the help of the community, this case would have been difficult to solve," the police department said in a news release.