Missing Macon woman found

MACON - Macon emergency crews found a woman Saturday who had been missing since Friday and has Alzheimer's Disease.

Macon Police Department Secretary Modeste Ewing said crews found the 75-year-old woman around 10 a.m. Saturday after she wandered away from her car Friday afternoon.

Ewing said crews found her in the 100 block of Vine Street where she apparently wandered into a building and stayed there for the night.

Ewing said she has been reunited with family.