Missing Man Found Dead in Clinton County Field

JAMESTOWN, Il. - A missing 86-year-old man has been found dead in a flooded Clinton County field in southern Illinois with his stalled vehicle nearby.

Julius Esmon was reported missing Wednesday from Highland. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Esmon had last been seen at a bank.

On Friday, the St. Rose Fire Protection District responded to a call of a vehicle stalled in high water about a mile east of Jamestown. They found Esmon's body just south of his vehicle in a flooded field.

Highland police say authorities have determined that foul play wasn't involved.