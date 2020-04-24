Missing man from Howard County had last contact in July

HOWARD COUNTY - The Howard County Sheriff is asking the public for any information regarding the whereabouts of Cornell Craig-Baker, who last made contact with friends or family on 07/06/2019.

He is an 18-year-old, white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is roughly 5'08" and 130 lbs.

If you have information, please contact the Howard County Sheriffs office at (660) 248-2477 or (660) 248-3605.