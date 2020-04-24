Missing man from Howard County had last contact in July
HOWARD COUNTY - The Howard County Sheriff is asking the public for any information regarding the whereabouts of Cornell Craig-Baker, who last made contact with friends or family on 07/06/2019.
He is an 18-year-old, white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is roughly 5'08" and 130 lbs.
If you have information, please contact the Howard County Sheriffs office at (660) 248-2477 or (660) 248-3605.
More News
Grid
List
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Lorin Fahrmeier, MU Extension’s Farm to Institution project coordinator, about a new online tool... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- On the same day that Columbia and Boone County announced plans to begin to dial back its stay-at-home... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport has revealed three proposed designs for the new airport terminal. Renderings of the design... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools announced Thursday they will not be holding in-person summer school this year due to the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new stay-at-home order, which has been issued by Stephanie Browning, director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and... More >>
in
FULTON - In early March, Fulton Medical Center (FMC) installed a system to begin producing a disinfectant solution. Now, FMC... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
HOWARD COUNTY - The Howard County Sheriff is asking the public for any information regarding the whereabouts of Cornell Craig-Baker,... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA - There are now 52 positive cases of COVID-19 in California, Mo., nearly double the number of cases from... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission appointed Bill Flores as the new Director of Resource Management beginning May 4. ... More >>
in
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Essential workers have a lot on their plates, going in to work day-in and day-out, but now one... More >>
in
WASHINGTON - Missouri is set to receive nearly $11 million to expand COVID-19 testing, tracing, and containment capabilities as part... More >>
in
CALLOWAY COUNTY - Dairy farmers across the country are facing low demand for milk, with many usual buyers not needing... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Many people are struggling with the threat of COVID-19. There's the fear of the virus, concerns about the... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - Missouri National Guard members will assist at the Dignified Transfer Center in St. Louis later this week.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri was one of three states added to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's online food stamps pilot... More >>
in
Telethons have long been a popular way to raise money for a charitable cause. Now local community members are putting... More >>
in