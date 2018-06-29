Missing Missouri dad, reportedly abducted son found in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man sought in the reported abduction of his 7-year-old son has been arrested in Texas, where the boy was found unharmed.

The Washington Missourian reports Brownsville, Texas, police took 32-year-old Anthony D. Davis into custody Thursday morning after he tried to run from a rental house on which authorities had converged.

The son, Seth Davis, was found inside the home watching television and turned over to child-welfare officials.

Anthony Davis had been sought since he was to return the boy to his mother Dec. 4 but never showed up.

Anthony Davis was jailed later Thursday in Texas on $15,000 cash bond related to Missouri charges of parental kidnapping and non-support. Online court records don't show whether he has an attorney.