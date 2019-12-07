Missing Missouri woman's phone, shoes found during search
RICH HILL- Relatives of a missing Missouri mother say they are growing increasingly concerned after deputies found the woman's phone, backpack and shoes.
The items were discovered Thursday within 100 yards of the Bates County home of 36-year-old Nicole Mallatt, who went missing two days before Thanksgiving. Her mother Debbie Lewis, said her daughter had been planning a big meal.
Sheriff Chad Anderson told KCTV that the discovery of Mallat's personal items “does not necessarily mean that there is foul play,”although he described it as 'suspicious in nature.'' Nearly a dozen agencies are aiding in the search, which has expanded from Mallatt's home to neighboring farms.
More News
Grid
List
FULTON - Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Break Time in Fulton Friday night. According to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A man died after being hit by a car on College Avenue in Columbia. Police say 21-year-old... More >>
in
MISSOURI - Missouri’s minimum wage rate is set to go up again soon. The state minimum wage will increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are inviting families to join them at the Governor's... More >>
in
BOONEVILLE - The Cooper County Sheriff's Office is asking travelers to find an alternate route on Highway 41 going to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Former Columbia police chief Ken Burton has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after originally being charged with driving... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - Kari Hallowell, the mother of 17-year-old Hayden Holt, who died in an overnight car crash after being chased... More >>
in
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP)- Two U.S. officials have identified the shooter at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola as a second... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - This weekend, 47 high school basketball teams from five states will go head-to-head in the 2019 Norm Stewart... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Former MU Quarterback Drew Lock is set to make his second start with the Denver Broncos this Sunday versus... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY- A 52-year-old male suffered two gunshot wounds Thursday night after getting into a fight with two people at... More >>
in
RICH HILL- Relatives of a missing Missouri mother say they are growing increasingly concerned after deputies found the woman's phone,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Hayden Holt, a 17-year-old from Hallsville, died in an overnight car crash... More >>
in
MARSHALL - Police arrested a man Thursday after they said he tried to rob a loan office. Employees of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Soon, every fifth grader in Boone County will have the opportunity to learn math, history, language arts and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Last winter saw major snow storms, ice, and extreme cold. This winter could see similar systems, however, the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is often attacked in an attempt to prove climate change and global warming are not real.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - While most of us use the weather forecast in order to plan our own day, some people need... More >>
in