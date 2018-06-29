Missing Person Alert Issued for Three Cass Co. Children

HARRISONVILLE - A Missing Persons Alert has been issued for three Cass County siblings that were last seen Friday afternoon, Oct. 11, in their Harrisonville home. The advisory is for 11-year-old Tabitha Davis, 14-year-old Jasper Davis and 15-year-old Jordan Davis. They are believed to be with their non-custodial mother.

The Cass County Sheriff has issued a Missing Persons Alert and is asking for help from the public to locate the three children.

The three children's descriptions are below:

1. Tabitha Davis is a white female described as being 4'9" tall, 85 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and light complexion with freckles. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jean shorts and Hello Kitty slippers.

2. Jasper Davis is a white male described as 5'6" tall, 125 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt with a white emblem on front.

3. Jordan Davis is a white male described as being 5'6" tall, 175 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, dark blue shorts and flip flops.

The children's father last saw them around 1:30 p.m. Friday after having lunch with them at the home. The father returned around 4 p.m. to find them missing.

Today, the Cass County Sheriff's Office asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to issue the Endangered Person Advisory after exhausting all current leads.

KSHB reports that the children's biological mother and non-custodial parent, 44-year-old Sherri Lynn Davis, also known as Sherri Lynn O'Neil, who has no known current address. Sherri Davis/O'Neil may be traveling in a recreational vehicle of unknown make and model with Arizona license plates, or a black Mercedes-Benz sport-utility vehicle with Alaska plates. She may also be traveling with five German Shepherd dogs.

An Amber Alert was not issued at that time because it did not meet the necessary criteria. Investigators have worked since Friday with law-enforcement agencies around the country to try and locate the children and verify their safety.

Any person with information on the children's whereabouts is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 816-380-5200.