Missing person support group raises money for Mengqi Ji search

COLUMBIA— A campaign organized by the Missing Person Support Center (MPSC) has raised more than $17,000 in just over a week for a new search for Mengqi Ji.

A Boone County grand jury indicted Mengqi's husband Joseph Elledge in February for first-degree murder for the death of his wife, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. Investigators believe Elledge strangled or suffocated Ji and disposed of her body in a river, according to details in a probable cause statement filed on Feb. 19.

A trial for the murder charge is set for June 2.

The MPSC worked with local law enforcement to create a plan that is feasible both logistically and financially. The money is going toward building a levy on the Lamine River to make it safe for divers to retrieve Mengqi Ji.

"MPSC is pledging $10,000 to the the cost of building the levy," according to the fundraising page. "The remaining amount will go to Mengqi Ji's family to go towards their efforts to win custody of Mengqi Ji's 1 year old daughter."

KOMU has been following this case since the beginning and continues to update an interactive timeline as new developments happen: