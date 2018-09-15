Missing Persons of Missouri Leave Sufferers

6 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, March 28 2012 Mar 28, 2012 Wednesday, March 28, 2012 2:17:00 PM CDT March 28, 2012 in News
By: Heather Trumpfheller
loading

MISSOURI - Across the state of Missouri, about 1,116 people are missing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol updates these statistics on its website and said the numbers change every day. Local sheriff's departments said the most common type of missing persons cases are a small child hidden within the home, or a runaway juvenile who is found within a few days, but each case is different and situational.

However, there are many cases where the missing person is gone for many years. Marianne Asher-Chapman's daughter has been missing for eight years. "Not a minute goes by that I don't think of her," she said.

Asher-Chapman still buys her daughter, Angie, Christmas presents each year, makes her a birthday cake on her birthday and writes letters to her in a journal. Asher-Chapman said activities like these still make Angie active in her life at times when there is no news.

No matter if the missing person has been gone for three hours, three days, three months, or three years, the police still consider a case active until the person comes home. Local police departments revisit cases periodically, no matter how long they have been missing. The first thing the police departments do when they receive a case is contact friends and families. The State Highway Patrol Missing Persons Unit does not go out and do the investigating; it compiles the statistics and serves as the liaison between the local departments. Missouri was also the first state to include an unidentified body as a missing person.

Peggy Florence's daughter, Jasmine, has been missing for four years and said she has lost everything. "There's nothing anybody can do. If we cannot get law enforcement to be more active in our missing persons cases, then what chance do we have," she said. Jasmine would be 31 years old.

Columbia Police Department's Latisha Stroer said when new information comes in, the case immediately opens back up. Even without new information, Cole County Sheriff Greg White said his department looks into all cases quarterly to review the facts. Unfortunately, White said it is less likely they will recover new information over time.

New technology and DNA testing have changed the way missing persons cases are conducted. Cell phones can now be traced to learn the location of phone calls. Debbie Hamler's brother has been missing for more than fifteen years. "If they had the technology back then that they do now, the police would have had a better chance at finding her brother," she said.

Facial scans, photographing irises and running credit cards have also contributed to many successes. White said most people can go only so long without cash, and these scans help officials know when a missing person has applied for a job or a credit card in another state. Registering DNA also helps officials recover bodies across the country. Finding a body would bring closure to many suffering families. "Bad news would be better than no news at all," said Florence.

Asher-Chapman, Florence, and Hamler all said cases with a missing adult are not taken with the same severity as juvenile cases because adults are allowed to not return home. Authorities said most of the time when an adult is missing, he or she left his or her house to get away for a few days and usually returns shortly after. This leads Asher-Chapman, Florence and Hamler to believe that foul play must have factored into their family members' extensive disappearances.

Walmart also has a Missing Children's Network that contributes to the discovery of missing children all across the country. Even though hundreds of people walk by the bulletin boards with fliers every day, over the past fifteen years, 9,811 children featured on the fliers have been found. Fliers for local people appear around the town as well. Currently in Boone County, about 16 people are missing, 11 in Cole County and six in Callaway County, but these numbers change every day.

Florence and Asher-Chapman founded an organization together called Missouri Missing. Through this organization, they have rallied and gained support for their cause. They have also found a support system of other people going through the same traumatic experience.

 

More News

Grid
List

Heritage Festival returns to Columbia
Heritage Festival returns to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation celebrates its 41st annual Heritage Festival and Craft show Saturday and Sunday. The... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 8:04:00 AM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Trump heading to Missouri as Republicans eye key Senate seat
Trump heading to Missouri as Republicans eye key Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump is coming to Missouri as he pushes for Republican Josh Hawley to unseat... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:48:47 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Columbia students from the Philippines react to Super Typhoon Mangkhut
Columbia students from the Philippines react to Super Typhoon Mangkhut
COLUMBIA - Super Typhoon Mangkhut reached the Philippines Friday and will move west to China and Vietnam. According to... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:42:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Three more members of Task Force One to assist in Florence response
Three more members of Task Force One to assist in Florence response
COLUMBIA - Three more members of Missouri Task Force One have been activated to assist in Tropical Storm Florence response... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:28:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

FNF Week 4: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 4: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - After two weeks of rain, high school football players around mid-Missouri finally get to play under mostly clear... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:27:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

St. Joseph man charged in fatal boat accident
St. Joseph man charged in fatal boat accident
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A St. Joseph man faces two felony charges after a fatal boating accident during the Memorial... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 4:11:35 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

STEM programs and drug treatment courts are moving forward
STEM programs and drug treatment courts are moving forward
JEFFERSON CITY - House Bills 2 and 3 are now waiting for the governor's approval, to take affect in Missouri.... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Woman charged in shooting death of Springfield man
Woman charged in shooting death of Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield police say a man and woman went to the movies together hours before the man was... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 2:46:52 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

University of Missouri System announces $260 million in investments
University of Missouri System announces $260 million in investments
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri System President Mun Choi outlined a plan Friday for $260 million in investments over... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 12:07:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Judge orders removal of Amendment 1 from November ballot
UPDATE: Judge orders removal of Amendment 1 from November ballot
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge ordered the Missouri Secretary of State's office Friday to remove Amendment 1 from... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 11:53:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt stands by Judge Brett Kavanaugh
Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt stands by Judge Brett Kavanaugh
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri believes Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed by... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 11:11:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass high school computer science bill
Missouri lawmakers pass high school computer science bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri high school students could apply a computer science credit toward math, science or practical... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 10:38:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Florence kills 5, including infant, in North Carolina, officials say
Florence kills 5, including infant, in North Carolina, officials say
(CNN) -- At least five people, including a mother and her infant, have died in North Carolina as Tropical Storm... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 9:50:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
UPDATE: Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort agreed Friday to cooperate with the special counsel's Russia investigation as... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 9:36:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Some Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
Some Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
XENIA, Ohio (AP) — The Agriculture Department says Bob Evans Farms is recalling nearly 47,000 pounds (21,318... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 8:58:45 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Teen charged with kicking cat like ball in Snapchat video
Teen charged with kicking cat like ball in Snapchat video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been charged with kicking a cat like it was a ball on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 8:25:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Stephens College aims to address need for more physician assistants
Stephens College aims to address need for more physician assistants
COLUMBIA - Stephens College will see the first graduating class for its master's of physician assistant studies program. Administrators hope... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 7:09:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Dozens trapped in storm surge as Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina
Dozens trapped in storm surge as Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina
(CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has made landfall in North Carolina, but its crawling pace and overwhelming storm surges are setting... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 6:50:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 77°
11am 80°
12pm 83°
1pm 87°