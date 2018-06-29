Missing Phelps County Girl Located in New Mexico

PHELPS COUNTY - A four-year-old child who had been taken by her mother has been located in New Mexico and is now safe.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials reported an Endangered Person Advisory had been issued Wednesday night for Cassandra Robertson of Rolla, Missouri. Around 3:45 p.m. Thursday, authorities received information regarding the possible whereabouts of the missing girl. Investigators requested assistance from the Las Cruces Police Department, who responded to the 1900 block of Piqueito Road in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Upon arrival, both Cassandra Robertson and her mother, Nikie Robertson, were found.

Nikie Robertson was taken into custody on a Phelps County warrant for Parental Kidnapping. Cassandra Robertson was placed in protective custody.