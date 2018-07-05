Missing Runaways

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

PERRYVILLE (AP) - Police continue to search for a 14 year old southeast Missouri boy and his 12 year old girlfriend, three days after the boy stole his father's truck, money and an ATM card. Brandon Lundmark of Perryville reportedly left home late Monday night and picked up his girlfriend, Brianna Williams. Authorities believe the boy may have been spotted Wednesday at a truck stop in New Madrid, 80 miles to the south. A video surveillance camera at the truck stop showed a boy that looked like Lundmark. The boy's father told the Southeast Missourian newspaper that Brandon was grounded last week for taking the truck and visiting Brianna. Monday night, Brandon reportedly left a note for his father stating he wanted to go out into the world and do things his way.