Missing Sedalia Man Found Alive

SEDALIA - The Pettis County Sheriff Department cancelled a silver alert early Monday morning after 56 year-old Roy Coffman was found alive five hours after the alert was posted.

Coffman was last seen at Four Seasons Living Center in Sedalia around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. Officials for the Pettis County Sheriff Department will not say where Coffman was found or why he went missing.