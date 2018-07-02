Missing Sedalia Man Found OK

SEDALIA - Police now say a 55-year-old Sedalia man was not kidnapped. An officer in Sweet Springs saw Fredrick Debulten in his pickup truck on Monday morning. Debulten said he took off last Friday because he had "personal issues at home he was dealing with." Bank surveillance tape that day showed him at an automated teller machine with a passenger in his truck who seemed to shield himself or herself from the camera. Chief John DeGonia said the stop at the bank was staged to look like a kidnapping, but he said authorities won't file charges because Debulten never contacted police or reported he was abducted.